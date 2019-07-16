Comparing of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 18 2.05 N/A -0.48 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 40 6.06 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights SecureWorks Corp. and Upland Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Liquidity

SecureWorks Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. SecureWorks Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SecureWorks Corp. and Upland Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Upland Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $49.25, with potential upside of 4.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 71.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Upland Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has weaker performance than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Upland Software Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.