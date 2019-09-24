Comparing of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 15 1.96 N/A -0.42 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.98 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SecureWorks Corp. and QAD Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 11.32% respectively. Insiders held 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. Competitively, QAD Inc. has 76.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. had bearish trend while QAD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.