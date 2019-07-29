Comparing of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.89 N/A -0.48 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 82 7.77 N/A 2.18 37.13

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SecureWorks Corp. and Fortinet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SecureWorks Corp. and Fortinet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Fortinet Inc.’s potential upside is 6.02% and its average target price is $90.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SecureWorks Corp. and Fortinet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.7% and 73.5%. SecureWorks Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 11.3%. Competitively, Fortinet Inc. has 10.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp. has weaker performance than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.