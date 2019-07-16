Comparing of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

We are comparing SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks Corp. 18 2.04 N/A -0.48 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 82 17.62 N/A 0.55 170.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SecureWorks Corp. and AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SecureWorks Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, AppFolio Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AppFolio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SecureWorks Corp. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, AppFolio Inc.’s potential downside is -42.20% and its average price target is $61.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SecureWorks Corp. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 66.5% respectively. 11.3% are SecureWorks Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year SecureWorks Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.