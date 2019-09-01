Comparing of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59 Winmark Corporation 173 8.54 N/A 7.37 22.94

Demonstrates Secoo Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Winmark Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Secoo Holding Limited. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Secoo Holding Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Winmark Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Secoo Holding Limited is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Winmark Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Secoo Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Secoo Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Secoo Holding Limited has a 27.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Secoo Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.9% and 55.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.2% of Winmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited had bearish trend while Winmark Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Secoo Holding Limited.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.