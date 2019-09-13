Comparing of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59 RumbleON Inc. 5 0.11 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Secoo Holding Limited and RumbleON Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Secoo Holding Limited and RumbleON Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3% RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Secoo Holding Limited is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, RumbleON Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Secoo Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Secoo Holding Limited and RumbleON Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Secoo Holding Limited’s upside potential is 26.16% at a $9.5 consensus target price. Competitively RumbleON Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 226.80%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that RumbleON Inc. seems more appealing than Secoo Holding Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Secoo Holding Limited and RumbleON Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.9% and 23.4% respectively. Competitively, RumbleON Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year Secoo Holding Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than RumbleON Inc.

Summary

Secoo Holding Limited beats RumbleON Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.