Comparing of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

We are contrasting Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.58 N/A -1.75 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 133.21 N/A -3.39 0.00

Demonstrates Seattle Genetics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 11.4 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Seattle Genetics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s average price target is $80.2, while its potential upside is 9.91%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 128.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.