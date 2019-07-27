Comparing of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.11 N/A -0.79 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4380.41 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seattle Genetics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk and Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.22 beta. In other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3.3 and 2.9. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 9.86% for Seattle Genetics Inc. with average price target of $81.8. Competitively the average price target of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 138.74% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.