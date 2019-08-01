Comparing of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.07 N/A -0.79 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.22 beta means Seattle Genetics Inc.’s volatility is 122.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average target price of $81.8, and a 8.04% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.