Comparing of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 15.69 N/A -0.79 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seattle Genetics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Seattle Genetics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Seattle Genetics Inc. are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and its Quick Ratio is 22.8. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Genprex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 28.54% upside potential and an average target price of $86.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares and 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has weaker performance than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.