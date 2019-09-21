Comparing of Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.80 N/A -1.75 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seattle Genetics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seattle Genetics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Seattle Genetics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 8.36% for Seattle Genetics Inc. with average target price of $80.2. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1,225.97%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.1% respectively. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.