Comparing of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.43 N/A -2.16 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 8 4.30 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and ViewRay Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Volatility & Risk

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. ViewRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and ViewRay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ViewRay Inc.’s potential upside is 52.28% and its average target price is $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and ViewRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.6% are ViewRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has -30.32% weaker performance while ViewRay Inc. has 47.61% stronger performance.

Summary

ViewRay Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.