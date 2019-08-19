Comparing of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

This is a contrast between SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.37 N/A -2.16 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.60 N/A 0.98 23.08

Table 1 demonstrates SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Risk and Volatility

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.05 beta. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s 1.41 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are 4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 104.65%. Meanwhile, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential downside is -4.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares and 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares. About 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3% are Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Lantheus Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.