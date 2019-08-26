Comparing of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

We will be comparing the differences between SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.34 N/A -2.16 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.67 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.05 beta means SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 95.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 109.32% and an $22 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.8% and 93%. 5.7% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while GenMark Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.