Comparing of Seaspan Corporation (SSW) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation 9 1.90 N/A 2.22 4.46 Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.40 N/A 0.58 9.12

In table 1 we can see Seaspan Corporation and Golden Ocean Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golden Ocean Group Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Seaspan Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Seaspan Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 5.6% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Seaspan Corporation is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seaspan Corporation are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Golden Ocean Group Limited has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Seaspan Corporation and Golden Ocean Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50 Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Seaspan Corporation has an average price target of $7.63, and a -25.12% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of Golden Ocean Group Limited is $8.3, which is potential 30.30% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Golden Ocean Group Limited is looking more favorable than Seaspan Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seaspan Corporation and Golden Ocean Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.3% and 27.4%. About 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -1.3% -0.9% 11.25% 6.69% 9.16% 26.31% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.86% -2.94% -1.31% -25.39% -40.09% -14.12%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation had bullish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Golden Ocean Group Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.