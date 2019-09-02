Comparing of Seaspan Corporation (SSW) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation 10 1.94 N/A 2.22 4.58 DryShips Inc. 4 2.44 N/A 0.23 16.94

Table 1 highlights Seaspan Corporation and DryShips Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DryShips Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Seaspan Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Seaspan Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than DryShips Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seaspan Corporation and DryShips Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.77 beta means Seaspan Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, DryShips Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Seaspan Corporation and DryShips Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 2 3 0 2.60 DryShips Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Seaspan Corporation is $8.2, with potential downside of -21.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seaspan Corporation and DryShips Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 0.8% respectively. Seaspan Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.35% of DryShips Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63% DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation has 29.63% stronger performance while DryShips Inc. has -31.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats DryShips Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.