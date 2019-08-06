Comparing of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 4 0.11 N/A -28.14 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.97 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -121.1% -9.8% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 2,024.78%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 6.71% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares and 95.8% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares. 59.6% are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -5.67% -2.61% -84.37% -91.91% -95.76% -92.12% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17%

For the past year Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has -92.12% weaker performance while Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 57.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.