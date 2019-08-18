Comparing of Seagate Technology plc (STX) and Western Digital Corporation (:)

As Data Storage Devices businesses, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) and Western Digital Corporation (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology plc 46 1.19 N/A 6.19 7.49 Western Digital Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.42 128.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Seagate Technology plc and Western Digital Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Seagate Technology plc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology plc 0.00% 83.5% 16.4% Western Digital Corporation 0.00% 1.8% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.7 beta means Seagate Technology plc’s volatility is 70.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Western Digital Corporation’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

Seagate Technology plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Western Digital Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Western Digital Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seagate Technology plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Seagate Technology plc and Western Digital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology plc 1 0 1 2.50 Western Digital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Seagate Technology plc’s consensus target price is $46.5, while its potential upside is 1.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Seagate Technology plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.7% of Western Digital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 56.34% of Seagate Technology plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Western Digital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seagate Technology plc -5.35% -2.53% -4.14% 5.88% -14.24% 20.01% Western Digital Corporation -6.05% 8.54% 6.08% 22.95% -23.05% 45.77%

For the past year Seagate Technology plc has weaker performance than Western Digital Corporation

Summary

Seagate Technology plc beats Western Digital Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles. The company offers external backup storage solutions under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the Maxtor and LaCie brand names available in capacities up to 120 terabytes. It sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. The company also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes. In addition, it offers NAND-flash embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, automotive, IoT, and connected home applications; NAND-flash memory wafers; and custom embedded solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions that combine NAND-flash and mobile dynamic random-access memory in an integrated package. Further, it provides client solutions that consist of HDDs and SSDs embedded into external storage products; removable cards for use in mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; USB flash drives used in computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products. Additionally, the company licenses its intellectual property. It sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. It serves storage subsystem suppliers, OEMs, Internet and social media infrastructure players, and PC and Mac OEMs. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.