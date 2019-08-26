Comparing of Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) and Its Rivals

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
18.7% of Seadrill Partners LLC’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Seadrill Partners LLC has 34.91% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Seadrill Partners LLC and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|0.00%
|2.50%
|0.50%
|Industry Average
|91.93%
|19.03%
|16.78%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Seadrill Partners LLC and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|N/A
|6
|0.67
|Industry Average
|894.97M
|973.58M
|10.07
Seadrill Partners LLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Seadrill Partners LLC and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|1.86
|2.41
|2.52
The rivals have a potential upside of 37.99%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seadrill Partners LLC and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|-17.33%
|-33.4%
|-63.53%
|-76.38%
|-92.85%
|-85.66%
|Industry Average
|5.42%
|7.05%
|13.42%
|17.58%
|21.92%
|29.54%
For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC has -85.66% weaker performance while Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals have 29.54% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Seadrill Partners LLC has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Seadrill Partners LLC has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Seadrill Partners LLC is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.67. In other hand, Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Seadrill Partners LLC does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals beat Seadrill Partners LLC on 6 of the 6 factors.
