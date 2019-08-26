Comparing of Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) and Its Rivals

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Seadrill Partners LLC’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Seadrill Partners LLC has 34.91% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Seadrill Partners LLC and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners LLC 0.00% 2.50% 0.50% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Seadrill Partners LLC and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners LLC N/A 6 0.67 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Seadrill Partners LLC has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Seadrill Partners LLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.86 2.41 2.52

The rivals have a potential upside of 37.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seadrill Partners LLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seadrill Partners LLC -17.33% -33.4% -63.53% -76.38% -92.85% -85.66% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Seadrill Partners LLC has -85.66% weaker performance while Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Seadrill Partners LLC has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Seadrill Partners LLC has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Seadrill Partners LLC is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.67. In other hand, Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Seadrill Partners LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seadrill Partners LLC’s rivals beat Seadrill Partners LLC on 6 of the 6 factors.