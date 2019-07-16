Comparing of Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

This is a contrast between Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 43 1.03 N/A 3.19 14.17 Halliburton Company 28 0.83 N/A 1.96 13.07

In table 1 we can see Seacor Holdings Inc. and Halliburton Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Halliburton Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Seacor Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Halliburton Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.1% Halliburton Company 0.00% 19.1% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Seacor Holdings Inc.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Halliburton Company on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Seacor Holdings Inc. Its rival Halliburton Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Ratings

Seacor Holdings Inc. and Halliburton Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halliburton Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Halliburton Company has an average price target of $35.33, with potential upside of 54.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Halliburton Company are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Halliburton Company has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. 2.22% 5.1% 0.04% -7.9% -12.88% 21.97% Halliburton Company -3.43% -18.22% -18.5% -26.84% -51.26% -3.72%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Halliburton Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Halliburton Company.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.