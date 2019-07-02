Comparing of Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacor Holdings Inc. 43 1.03 N/A 3.19 14.17 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 9 0.47 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates Seacor Holdings Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.1% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.78 beta means Seacor Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seacor Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seacor Holdings Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 67.7% respectively. About 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.4% are Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacor Holdings Inc. 2.22% 5.1% 0.04% -7.9% -12.88% 21.97% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -0.24% -3.76% -12.81% 0.72% -15.18% 16.9%

For the past year Seacor Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.