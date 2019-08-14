Comparing of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

We are contrasting SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -1.21 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 114 14.70 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see SeaChange International Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SeaChange International Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

SeaChange International Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. RingCentral Inc. has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. are 2.1 and 2. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SeaChange International Inc. and RingCentral Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively RingCentral Inc. has an average target price of $131, with potential downside of -5.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SeaChange International Inc. and RingCentral Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are RingCentral Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has weaker performance than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.