Comparing of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 -1.90 25.93M -1.21 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 34 -2.71 24.69M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 1,054,450,815.34% -68.7% -51.7% PagerDuty Inc. 73,416,592.33% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, PagerDuty Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SeaChange International Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

PagerDuty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.67 consensus price target and a 51.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SeaChange International Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 34.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has stronger performance than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.