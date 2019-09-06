Comparing of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

As Application Software businesses, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 2.01 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 highlights SeaChange International Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. are 2.1 and 2. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SeaChange International Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively Cheetah Mobile Inc. has an average price target of $4.35, with potential upside of 7.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SeaChange International Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 16.4% respectively. Insiders owned 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has 59.52% stronger performance while Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.