Comparing of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) and Its Rivals

As Gold company, Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seabridge Gold Inc. has 42.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Seabridge Gold Inc. has 28.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Seabridge Gold Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.50% -3.20% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Seabridge Gold Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

$24.6 is the consensus price target of Seabridge Gold Inc., with a potential upside of 67.23%. The competitors have a potential upside of 100.81%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Seabridge Gold Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seabridge Gold Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Seabridge Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Seabridge Gold Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seabridge Gold Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Seabridge Gold Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.13. In other hand, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Seabridge Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.