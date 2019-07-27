Comparing of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) and Its Competitors

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.29% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.28% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Seabridge Gold Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -5.40% -4.90% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Seabridge Gold Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.57 2.63

Seabridge Gold Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $24.6, suggesting a potential upside of 76.22%. The competitors have a potential upside of 154.96%. Seabridge Gold Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seabridge Gold Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -1.46% 0.35% -12.25% -8.83% 6.6% -13.38% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Seabridge Gold Inc.’s competitors have 20.33% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Seabridge Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.31 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. Seabridge Gold Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seabridge Gold Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.1 shows that Seabridge Gold Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Seabridge Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.