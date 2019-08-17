Comparing of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

As Gold businesses, Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Seabridge Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6% -6%

Volatility and Risk

Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 0.13 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s 199.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Seabridge Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are 28.3 and 28.3 respectively. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seabridge Gold Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$24.6 is Seabridge Gold Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 84.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 28.8% of Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 23.9% are International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46%

For the past year Seabridge Gold Inc. was less bullish than International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Summary

Seabridge Gold Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.