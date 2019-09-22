Comparing of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS Inc. 1 257.29 N/A -0.65 0.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.31 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights SCYNEXIS Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SCYNEXIS Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS Inc. 0.00% -129.4% -60.3% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.61 which is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SCYNEXIS Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.1 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCYNEXIS Inc. -8.2% -11.81% -25.83% 55.56% -30.43% 132.51% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9%

For the past year SCYNEXIS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SCYNEXIS Inc.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.