Comparing of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) and Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

As Healthcare Information Services companies, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) and Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx Corp. 6 6.08 N/A -4.64 0.00 Premier Inc. 37 1.46 N/A -12.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SCWorx Corp. and Premier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SCWorx Corp. and Premier Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx Corp. 0.00% 0% -446.6% Premier Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.8%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SCWorx Corp. Its rival Premier Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Premier Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SCWorx Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SCWorx Corp. and Premier Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Premier Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Premier Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential downside of -9.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.1% of SCWorx Corp. shares and 0% of Premier Inc. shares. 22.8% are SCWorx Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Premier Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SCWorx Corp. 1.93% -22.53% -10.48% 0.62% -12.63% 88.88% Premier Inc. 0.69% 13.02% 2.46% -8.32% 17.87% 1.55%

For the past year SCWorx Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Premier Inc.

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.