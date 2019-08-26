Comparing of Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58

Demonstrates Scully Royalty Ltd. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Scully Royalty Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Scully Royalty Ltd. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.