Comparing of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

We are contrasting scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -2768.31 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 184,531,250.00% -36.7% -30.6% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 104.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 7.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.