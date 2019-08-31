Comparing of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.