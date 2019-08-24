Comparing of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.24 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 highlights scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $75.25, while its potential upside is 10.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.