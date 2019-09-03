Comparing of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.3% and 10.8% respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.