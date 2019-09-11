Comparing of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Both scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.