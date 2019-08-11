Comparing of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 505.71 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for scPharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of scPharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.