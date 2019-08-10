Comparing of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

As Shipping companies, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 1.92 N/A -4.62 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 9 1.98 N/A 2.22 4.58

In table 1 we can see Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Seaspan Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Seaspan Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Seaspan Corporation’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Seaspan Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seaspan Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Seaspan Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.33, and a 29.06% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Seaspan Corporation is $7.63, which is potential -24.46% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Scorpio Tankers Inc. seems more appealing than Seaspan Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Seaspan Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 47%. Insiders held 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seaspan Corporation.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.