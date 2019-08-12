Comparing of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

We will be comparing the differences between Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 1.92 N/A -4.62 0.00 Costamare Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 0.26 23.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Costamare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Costamare Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Costamare Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.05 beta means Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Costamare Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Costamare Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Costamare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Costamare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s upside potential is 29.39% at a $30.33 consensus price target. Competitively Costamare Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 30.35%. Based on the data shown earlier, Costamare Inc. is looking more favorable than Scorpio Tankers Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Costamare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Costamare Inc. has 77.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% Costamare Inc. 3.61% 13.56% 0.67% 20.36% -12.23% 37.36%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc. has stronger performance than Costamare Inc.

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats Scorpio Tankers Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.