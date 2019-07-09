Comparing of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International Corporation 74 1.02 N/A 3.18 23.49 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Science Applications International Corporation and Alithya Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 21.2% 5% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Science Applications International Corporation and Alithya Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Science Applications International Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -5.49% and an $83.33 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of Science Applications International Corporation shares and 49.78% of Alithya Group Inc. shares. 0.2% are Science Applications International Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Alithya Group Inc. has 19.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% 0.26% 1.07% 4.17% -15.91% 17.25% Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79%

For the past year Science Applications International Corporation has weaker performance than Alithya Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Science Applications International Corporation beats Alithya Group Inc.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.