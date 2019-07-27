Comparing of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 74.37% and 14.91% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.