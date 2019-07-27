Comparing of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Profitability
Table 2 has Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 74.37% and 14.91% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
