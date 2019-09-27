Comparing of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|20.47M
|0.09
|118.72
In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|201,080,550.10%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
