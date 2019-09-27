Comparing of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Both Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 20.47M 0.09 118.72

In table 1 we can see Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 201,080,550.10% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.