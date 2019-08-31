Comparing of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares and 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats VIVUS Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.