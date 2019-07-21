Comparing of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 123.74 N/A -2.35 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 45.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 66.7%. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.