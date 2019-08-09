Comparing of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.01 N/A -2.40 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 13.1% respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 29.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.