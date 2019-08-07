Comparing of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

We are comparing Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.30 N/A 2.63 10.13 ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 1 0.33 N/A 0.51 2.47

In table 1 we can see Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of ZK International Group Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and ZK International Group Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 9.5% ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has a -0.12% downside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 0.32%. 0.7% are Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. has 55.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.08% 0.64% 14.19% 11.1% -20.39% 23.57% ZK International Group Co. Ltd. -3.82% -14.29% -25.88% -19.87% -66.13% -11.27%

For the past year Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. had bullish trend while ZK International Group Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors ZK International Group Co. Ltd.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.