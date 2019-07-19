Comparing of SB One Bancorp (SBBX) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Since SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp 22 3.66 N/A 1.70 13.41 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.58 N/A 4.00 13.15

Demonstrates SB One Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than SB One Bancorp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. SB One Bancorp’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.1% 0.5% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

SB One Bancorp is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Ratings

SB One Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

SB One Bancorp’s upside potential is 25.39% at a $28 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.9% of SB One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 60% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% are SB One Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SB One Bancorp -2.44% 2.93% 2.84% -5.5% -25.02% 11.69% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. -0.51% 6.97% -0.57% 1.45% -7.14% 10.77%

For the past year SB One Bancorp has stronger performance than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats SB One Bancorp.

