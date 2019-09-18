Comparing of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Savara Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

Savara Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Savara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Savara Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 94.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Savara Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.