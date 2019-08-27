Comparing of Savara Inc. (SVRA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 102.28 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Savara Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Savara Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Savara Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 66.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Savara Inc. was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.