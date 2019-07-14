Comparing of Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) and Its Peers

Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Saul Centers Inc. has 47.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.17% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Saul Centers Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.25% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Saul Centers Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.30% 2.60% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Saul Centers Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers Inc. N/A 54 31.43 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Saul Centers Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Saul Centers Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Saul Centers Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.63 2.48

Saul Centers Inc. currently has an average price target of $58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. The peers have a potential upside of 5.93%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Saul Centers Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Saul Centers Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saul Centers Inc. 1.66% 3.94% -3.55% 9.37% 15.11% 16.67% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Saul Centers Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Saul Centers Inc. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Saul Centers Inc.’s peers are 14.04% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Saul Centers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Saul Centers Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.