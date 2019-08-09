Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 25.21 N/A -5.94 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.9. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $203.56, while its potential upside is 61.41%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 17.97% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 45.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.